Arunachal hosts first-ever standing committee meet of state PSC chiefs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday hosted the standing committee meeting of chairpersons of state Public Service Commissions (PSCs) for the first time, with the session held at Ziro Valley, in Lower Subansiri district. The meet focused on strengthening transparency, efficiency and inter-state coordination in public service recruitment.

The meeting was attended by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) member Dinesh Dasa, who represented the UPSC chairman, along with PSC chairpersons from Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, an official comminique informed.

Prof (Dr) Pradip Lingfa, chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), presided over the session. The chairman of the standing committee and Haryana PSC chairman Alok Verma joined the meeting virtually.

In his address, Prof Lingfa highlighted APPSC's reform measures and presented a detailed roadmap on enhancing efficiency through Information Technology integration in examination and recruitment processes. He stressed that the goal is to make the system 'more transparent, efficient, and people-friendly'.

The chairpersons deliberated on challenges related to conducting free, fair and merit-based recruitment examinations across the country. They also shared best practices to improve coordination, transparency and examination management within their respective commissions.

Also Read: Seven held for brutal assault on police officer in Tripura