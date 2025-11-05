Arunachal: IAS officer Talo Potom granted bail in teen suicide case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: IAS officer Talo Potom has been granted bail by a court here on Tuesday in connection with the abetment of suicide of a youth.

On October 24, 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar was found dead in his rented room at Nirjuli, near here.

Suicide notes recovered from the scene levelled serious allegations against two senior government officials.

In his note, Yekar accused former Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Potom and Rural Works Department Executive Engineer Likwang Lowang of sexual exploitation, prolonged harassment, coercion, and threats.

Lowang reportedly shot himself at his residence in Khonsa, Tirap district, the same day.

The District and Sessions Court, Yupia, granted bail to Potom with a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, observing that "no prima facie evidence connects him to the abetment of the youth's suicide".

The court, however, maintained that legal proceedings will continue as per due process of law.

Potom, currently serving as Special Secretary, PWD, with the Delhi government, had surrendered before police on October 27 and was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Also Read: Arunachal Transfers Twin Suicide Case to Crime Branch