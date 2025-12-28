Arunachal: ICAR holds farmer training on microbial inputs in Leparada

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The ICAR-National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms (NBAIM) at Mau in Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with the ICAR Research Complex for the NEH Region (Arunachal Pradesh Centre), organized an awareness-cum-skill development training programme on the applications and benefits of microbial inputs at Basar in Leparada district on Saturday.

The programme was conducted under the NEH component of ICAR-NBAIM and included the distribution of agricultural inputs. Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi distributed irrigation pipes and vermi beds to farmers. More than 120 farmers from Tirbin, Dari, Sibe-Siru and Sago circles of Leparada district participated in the programme.

Scientist Jyoti Prakash Singh from ICAR-NBAIM explained the role of agriculturally important microbes in maintaining soil and plant health. He also demonstrated Biogrow, a bio-formulation developed by NBAIM, and explained its application and benefits for enhancing plant growth through beneficial microbes.

Doni Jini, senior scientist and acting head of the regional centre at Basar, delivered the welcome address. During the technical sessions, Ampe Tasung, scientist (soil science), elaborated on vermi-composting using locally available raw materials, while Gerik Bagra, assistant chief technical officer, briefed farmers on the package of practices for dragon fruit cultivation.

Addressing the farmers, the MLA advised them to carefully follow the training inputs and make proper use of the distributed materials to improve farm productivity and income.

