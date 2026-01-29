Arunachal: ICAR-NRC launches value-addition training on yak to boost herders' income

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major push to strengthen and commercialize yak husbandry in Arunachal Pradesh's high-altitude regions, the Dirang-based ICAR-National Research Centre (NRC) on Yak, in West Kameng district, on Wednesday launched a training-cum-hands-on practices programme on value addition of yak-based Products at its Dirang campus.

The programme was inaugurated by the Director Dr Mihir Sarkar, and is aimed at enhancing farmers' income through scientific processing and market-oriented value addition.

A batch of 10 yak-rearing farmers from the Jang circle of Tawang district, representing villages including Mago, Thingbu, Mukto, Rho and Jangda, are participating in the programme.

The farmers were deputed by the Tawang animal husbandry department, underscoring strong institutional support for grassroots-level capacity building.

