Arunachal: Illegal stone crushers sealed in major crackdown in Keyi Panyor

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Keyi Panyor district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has sealed three illegal stone crusher units and seized machinery during a coordinated crackdown on unauthorized mineral extraction across multiple locations, marking a major enforcement action to curb violations of mining rules.

The November 3 operation was led by Assistant Mineral Development Officer Beru Dulom, supported by a 26-member police team headed by Inspector Token Dubi, Officer-in-Charge of Yachuli Police Station.

Three units - M/s NT LLP at Pitapool, and M/s Meens Stone Crusher and M/s D & L Enterprises at Potin - were found operating in violation of the Arunachal Pradesh Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2020.

Offences detected included functioning without valid NOCs, operating after permit expiry, and the illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals.

All three units were immediately sealed.

As part of the enforcement, officials confiscated a substantial amount of equipment - 13 dumper trucks, three backhoe loaders, five excavators, and one loader. Roadworthy vehicles were taken to Yazali Police Station for custody, while non-operational equipment was sealed at the sites.

Also read: Assam: Stone Crusher Manager Allegedly Abducted By ULFA(I) Militants In Tinsukia