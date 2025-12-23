Arunachal: Indian Army to lead historic pilgrimage expedition to holy peak Topo Gone

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army will organize a historic expedition to Topo Gone, a sacred pilgrimage site of the Galo community in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district, from January 19 to 24 next year.

Topo Gone, a 2,900-metre peak located along the McMahon Line, is believed to be the ancestral migration route of the Galo, Bokar and other communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

The site holds deep cultural and spiritual significance and is frequently referenced in community folklore, traditional narratives and ritual chants of shamans and priests. A 24-member expedition team, including four women, will undertake the journey.

The expedition is being jointly organized by the Indian Army and the Galo Welfare Society (GWS). The decision to conduct the expedition was finalized during a meeting between senior Army officials and GWS members held at Aalo on Saturday.

A senior Army official said the expedition represents a landmark collaboration aimed at preserving and honouring the indigenous cultural heritage of the Galo community. The Army, he said, is committed to ensuring that the pilgrimage is conducted with the highest standards of safety, dignity and logistical precision.

Recognizing the arduous nature of the high-altitude ascent, the Army has incorporated specialized safety protocols, including mandatory indemnity bonds, medical fitness certification and age-related eligibility criteria for participants.

During the meeting, GWS Research and Documentation chairman Moi Bagra elaborated on the historical importance of Topo Gone, describing the peak as a vital ancestral landmark symbolizing the resilience, identity and heritage of the Galo people.

