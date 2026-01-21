Arunachal: India's $47 bn electronics export milestone reflects Modi-led reforms, says CM Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that India's electronics exports crossing the $47 billion mark is the outcome of "decisive leadership and consistent reforms" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and not a matter of chance.

"India's $47 bn electronics export milestone is no accident. It is the result of decisive leadership and consistent reforms under PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji," the chief minister said in a post on X. He described the achievement as a strong example of the success of the Make in India initiative.

Highlighting key figures for the calendar year 2025 (CY25), the chief minister said India recorded $47 billion in electronics exports, marking a 37 per cent year-on-year growth.

"Nearly $30 billion of this came from PLI-backed smartphone manufacturing," Khandu noted, underlining the impact of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme on domestic manufacturing. He further pointed out that iPhone exports alone stood at $22 billion, accounting for 46 per cent of total electronics exports.

"About 75 per cent of smartphone exports are now India-made," he said, calling it a major shift from the country's earlier dependence on imports.

Referring to monthly performance, Khandu said electronics exports touched $4.17 billion in December alone, reflecting the sector's sustained momentum. He added that electronics exports crossed the $4 billion mark in seven out of the 12 months of 2025, indicating steady growth throughout the year. Khandu said electronics has emerged as India's third-largest export sector, climbing rapidly over the past five years.

"From being import-dependent to becoming the world's third-largest electronics exporter, this journey shows what focused policy and industry participation can achieve," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted that electronics was among the fastest-growing export categories in 2025.

"This is Make in India in action-building global value chains, boosting exports and positioning India as a trusted manufacturing hub," Khandu said.

