Arunachal: International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking observed in Chimpu

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In honor of the International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, themed "The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, the Capital Police organized sports events for individuals recovering from drug addiction. The events were held at the 1st AAPBn ground in Chimpu.

Thirty-six male and one female participant enthusiastically took part in various events, including a 100-meter race, a tug of war, and a 650-meter race. Winners will be recognized during an awareness program at PS Itanagar on June 26.

An interactive session provided a platform for participants to share their grievances and experiences with drug addiction, creating a supportive and understanding environment. This event is part of a week-long initiative by the Capital Police, aimed at engaging and supporting individuals in rehabilitation. The initiative highlights a victim-centric approach, emphasizing support and prevention over punitive measures.

