Arunachal: Khandu-Led State Review Flags Tirap’s Gaps in Health, Roads and Manpower

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A state-level review meeting chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday discussed key developmental issues concerning Tirap district, including the demand for a medical college, better road connectivity and strengthening of manpower across departments.

Public representatives sought the establishment of a medical college for the Tirap-Longding-Changlang region and highlighted the need to widen roads in Khonsa township and resolve recurring road blockages in Lazu. Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran also presented concerns relating to shortages of doctors, teachers, police personnel and administrative officers.

The district administration further proposed infrastructure upgrades including diversion roads, improved telecom connectivity, residential quarters for staff and reconstruction of ageing government buildings to strengthen governance and public service delivery.

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