Arunachal: K.T. Parnaik extends Donyi Polo Day greetings, urges preservation of culture

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday greeted the people of the state, especially followers of the Donyi Polo faith, on the occasion of Donyi Polo Day and called for renewed efforts to preserve and promote the state's age-old cultural traditions that define its indigenous identity.

In his message, the governor said Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with a rich blend of indigenous faiths and cultures, with the legacy of the Abo Tani people occupying a special place.

He noted that several tribes consider themselves descendants of Abo Tani, sharing a common lineage, customs and vibrant oral traditions.

Parnaik said the rituals and traditions of the Donyi Polo faith reflect deep respect for nature and acknowledge its blessings, promoting harmony with the environment and peaceful coexistence.

Also Read: KT Parnaik emphasizes need for embracing technology-driven governance