Arunachal: K.T. Parnaik greets People on Indigenous Faith Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Sunday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Indigenous Faith Day, expressing hope that the celebrations would inspire all to preserve and carry forward the indigenous belief systems that have been upheld since time immemorial. In his message, the governor said Arunachal Pradesh is home to numerous tribes, each with its own distinct culture, lifestyle, beliefs, and practices, which have been preserved and passed down through generations. He added that the observance of Indigenous Faith Day reflects the state’s rich cultural heritage and reinforces the spirit of peace, harmony, and coexistence among tribal communities and with nature. Emphasizing the importance of safeguarding traditional values, Parnaik said respect for indigenous beliefs and the preservation of extraordinary cultural traditions are essential to strengthening communal harmony. “On this joyous occasion, I offer my prayers to the Almighty and invoke His blessings for each one of us,” he added.

