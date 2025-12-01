Arunachal: K.T. Parnaik urges RGU graduates to lead with curiosity, courage and character

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Emphasizing that the future of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation depends on responsible, value-driven youth, state Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Sunday called upon graduates of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) to lead with curiosity, courage and character as they embark on their professional and personal journeys.

Presiding over the 23rd convocation of the university at Rono Hills, near Itanagar, he urged them to use their knowledge to uplift communities, inspire positive change, and serve as ambassadors of a rising New India.

The governor said the achievements of the graduates were built on the sacrifices and support of parents, teachers, friends and society. He encouraged them to let education become a tool to uplift others and to act with honesty, integrity and kindness in their everyday choices.

Expressing confidence in the new graduates, he said he believed they would bring honour to their families, alma mater and the nation. Reiterating their responsibility towards society, Parnaik urged them to apply their knowledge for the larger good, build bridges through ideas, create opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth story.

He also highlighted the evolving role of youth in New India and called upon the graduates to step forward as responsible contributors and leaders.

At the convocation, degrees were awarded to 115 PhD scholars, 911 postgraduates, 6,331 undergraduates, and 127 recipients of postgraduate diplomas for the academic session 2024–25. Forty-four gold medallists, 38 from postgraduate and six from undergraduate programmes, were honoured for academic excellence.

The governor said the university has emerged as a vibrant centre of learning, research and cultural heritage, harmonizing modern disciplines with the state’s rich traditions.

“With its strong focus on innovation and inclusivity, the university continues to produce graduates who are academically competent and socially conscious,” he said.

Parnaik stressed that national initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India, Start-up India, Make in India, and the transformative NEP 2020 are empowering youth with flexible, research-oriented learning.

He urged RGU to catalyze progress by nurturing innovation, strengthening research, promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering national and international collaborations.

