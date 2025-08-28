Arunachal Launches First Air Cargo Service from Donyi Polo Airport

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja on Thursday flagged off the first-ever outbound air cargo service from Donyi Polo Airport, marking a significant step towards strengthening the state’s agri-horticultural economy and linking local farmers to wider markets.

Raja said the initiative, themed “Empowering Farmers, Connecting Markets,” will help cultivators ensure faster delivery of perishable produce to national markets. “Today, I had the privilege to flag off the first outbound air cargo from our state at Donyi Polo Airport. This initiative will open new horizons for our hardworking farmers,” the minister stated in a social media post.

According to officials, the cargo service will mainly cater to perishable items such as fruits, vegetables, and flowers, which often face losses due to transportation delays. They added that the facility would reduce wastage and enable better price realisation for farmers, particularly in remote districts.

The minister also inspected the upcoming passenger terminal building at the airport, designed to handle over 400 passengers at a time. Equipped with modern amenities, the terminal will be formally dedicated to the public on September 2.

“The new terminal is a symbol of Arunachal Pradesh’s growing connectivity and aspirations. It will soon serve as a major gateway to the frontier state,” Raja said.

Donyi Polo Airport, inaugurated on November 19, 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the first Greenfield airport of Arunachal Pradesh. It has recorded steady growth in passenger traffic and flight operations. Officials noted that the new cargo facility and terminal are part of the Centre’s efforts to improve air connectivity in the Northeast under the UDAN scheme.