Arunachal: Life term for Passa Camp double murder convict

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A sessions court at Seppa in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, has awarded life imprisonment to the accused in a double murder case from Passa Camp in Pakke Kessang district, bringing closure to a case that had shaken the region in December 2024. According to police, the crime took place on December 4, 2024, when an FIR was filed at Pakke Kessang police station reporting a violent attack at a residence in Passa Camp. The accused, Vijay Bumich of Harmuti in Assam, allegedly assaulted three people with a sharp weapon, killing two on the spot and leaving another seriously injured. A case was registered the same day at Pakke Kessang police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation was carried out by sub-inspector Tage Kapa under the supervision of the district police, following which a chargesheet was filed in March 2025.

After a full trial, the Sessions Court, Seppa Division convicted the accused on December 20, last year, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Pakke Kessang Superintendent of Police (SP) Tasi Darang on Friday said the case had caused widespread concern in the otherwise peaceful Pakke Kessang district, but swift police action led to the immediate arrest of the accused and a strong prosecution.

He credited the conviction to a thorough investigation and thanked the judiciary for the timely delivery of justice.

Also read: Arunachal Man Sentenced to Life for Wife’s Murder in 2018 Case