Arunachal: Major General (retd) Jarken Gamlin appointed new CIC of APIC

Itanagar: Major General (retd) Jarken Gamlin has been appointed as the chief information commissioner (CIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission, officials said. He will replace Rinchin Dorjee, whose tenure ended on August 12. Gamlin will hold office for three years or till he attains the age of 65 years, a release said.

Prior to his retirement, Gamlin commanded the '51 Sub Area' in Guwahati, one of the largest logistics nodes in the country, it said. He was also a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for a brief period.

