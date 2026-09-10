Arunachal: Man Held for Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl, Assaulting Boy in Itanagar

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A 50-year-old man was arrested here after videos of him purportedly molesting a girl and physically assaulting a minor boy surfaced on social media, police said on Wednesday. The accused was arrested on September 2, Itanagar Capital Region's Superintendent of Police (SP) Jummar Basar said on Wednesday.

Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) commended the Itanagar Women Police Station for the swift arrest and called for a time-bound and impartial probe.

"Every child has the fundamental right to live free from violence, abuse, and exploitation. If the allegations are established, the accused must face stringent punishment," it said in a statement and also urged the administration to ensure proper counselling, legal assistance, and safety for the victims. Police said it has been observed that many people were circulating the videos on social media.

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