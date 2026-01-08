Arunachal media bodies urge CM to fast-track pension scheme, strengthen media institutions

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A delegation of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) on Wednesday met Chief Minister Pema Khandu, urging him to expedite the implementation of the Working Journalists' Pension Scheme and strengthen media institutions across the state.

The delegation, led by APC president Amar Sangno, submitted a three-point memorandum highlighting long-pending issues related to journalist welfare and district-level media functioning. Representatives from several district press clubs attended the meeting.

A key demand was the early implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Working Journalists' Pension Scheme (APWJPS)-2020, which had received Cabinet approval but has been stalled due to bureaucratic objections. Sangno said the scheme, announced in the 2019-20 state budget and discussed with the Information and Public Relations Department, has faced prolonged delays, causing concern among journalists.

The memorandum also sought formal recognition of five APC-affiliated district press clubs at Ziro, Aalo, Raga, Pasighat and Seppa to strengthen grassroots journalism and improve official communication at the district level. The delegation further requested that district administrations coordinate all press conferences, media interactions and related activities through the respective district press clubs.

While a similar coordination mechanism exists at the state level through APC and APUWJ following a government order issued in October 2024, the organizations said it has not been implemented uniformly in districts. They also sought allotment of land or space for district press clubs, many of which currently operate from rented premises without permanent infrastructure.

Responding to the delegation, Khandu appreciated the role of the media in effectively communicating government programmes and policies and acting as a bridge between the administration and the people. He assured that the issues raised would be examined at the earliest and said that despite differing roles, the government and media share the common goal of building a better society and a stronger Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing the interaction as positive, Sangno said the meeting concluded on an encouraging note and expressed hope that the demands raised by APC and APUWJ would be addressed soon.

The meeting was also attended by APUWJ general secretary Sonam Jelly, presidents and general secretaries of various district press clubs, Planning Secretary R K Sharma, PRO to the Chief Minister Jambey Kochi, and IPR deputy director Denga Bengia, among others.

Also Read: Arunachal Workshop: APUWJ, APC Focus on Basics of Ethical Journalism