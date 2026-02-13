Arunachal Minister Nyato Dukam seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Germany

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Commerce and Industries Minister Nyato Dukam on Thursday reiterated that the state aims to expand its global footprint through sustainable trade partnerships, investment promotion and skill development initiatives to create long-term opportunities for entrepreneurs and youth.

The minister made the statement during a meeting with Consul General Shatrughna Sinha at the Consulate General of India in Munich, held on the sidelines of BIOFACH 2026 in Germany, an official statement said.

The meeting focused on strengthening trade, investment and skill development linkages between Arunachal Pradesh and Germany.

During the discussion, the Consul General suggested that proprietors of fruit wines from Arunachal Pradesh explore partnerships with German wine companies to promote investment, technology exchange and market access for the state's emerging wine industry.

Employment opportunities for Arunachal Pradesh's youth also featured prominently in the interaction. The Consul General observed that the nursing sector holds strong potential for overseas placements and emphasized the importance of German language training to enhance employability prospects in Germany's healthcare sector.

