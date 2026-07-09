Arunachal Minister Passang Dorjee Sona Seeks Faster Execution of PMGSY, VVP

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Passang Dorjee Sona on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the execution of road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), stressing timely completion, greater accountability and strict monitoring to strengthen rural connectivity across the state.

Chairing a comprehensive performance review meeting of the department here, Sona reviewed the progress of PMGSY and VVP projects across Arunachal Pradesh and assessed the status of ongoing works in various districts, officials said.

The minister examined project-wise progress, identified bottlenecks causing delays and instructed officials to resolve pending issues through better coordination and regular monitoring to ensure the projects are completed within the stipulated time frame.

"Quality infrastructure should reach the people without unnecessary delays. Every project must be implemented efficiently, transparently and in accordance with the prescribed timelines," Sona said in a statement.

He said all stakeholders, including field engineers and implementing agencies, must work in close coordination to remove obstacles affecting project execution.

The minister also called for greater accountability at every level, saying timely decision-making and continuous supervision were essential for improving the pace of implementation.

Sona reiterated that strengthening rural road connectivity remains one of the government's key priorities as it improves access to education, healthcare, markets and other essential services while accelerating socio-economic development in remote and border areas.

"The government is committed to ensuring that every development project delivers tangible benefits to the people. Efficient implementation and quality execution of infrastructure projects will remain our priority," he said.

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