Arunachal Minister Reviews Weaving, Bridge Collapse in Upper Subansiri

Arunachal Pradesh's Industries, Textile and Handicraft Minister Nyato Dukam on Sunday called for modernising the state's traditional weaving systems with advanced technology, during an inspection visit to Upper Subansiri district that also took him to the site of a recently collapsed bridge.

The minister stressed the need to boost productivity and ensure the sustainable development of indigenous crafts and handloom products — sectors that form a significant part of the state's cultural and economic identity.

He also assured that the department would soon be equipped with the necessary infrastructure and office equipment, and directed the engineering wing to submit detailed concepts and cost estimates to the government for timely action.

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