Arunachal Minister Reviews Weaving, Bridge Collapse in Upper Subansiri

Arunachal Pradesh's Industries, Textile and Handicraft Minister Nyato Dukam on Sunday called for modernising the state's traditional weaving systems with advanced technology, during an inspection visit to Upper Subansiri district that also took him to the site of a recently collapsed bridge.
The minister stressed the need to boost productivity and ensure the sustainable development of indigenous crafts and handloom products — sectors that form a significant part of the state's cultural and economic identity.
He also assured that the department would soon be equipped with the necessary infrastructure and office equipment, and directed the engineering wing to submit detailed concepts and cost estimates to the government for timely action.
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During the visit, Dukam inspected the ongoing ground development work at the secretariat building site in Daporijo, the district headquarters of Upper Subansiri.
He reviewed construction progress and quality on the ground, instructing the executing agency to stick to project timelines without compromising on work standards.
Dukam also visited the site of a bridge over the Menga River that had recently collapsed after a dumper crossed it.
He directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the district administration to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the area and prioritise public safety — particularly given the monsoon season approaching.
Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo confirmed the bridge was old and structurally compromised, and that authorities had already issued advisories restricting heavy vehicles from using it before the incident. The bridge had been temporarily opened only for light vehicles, pending the completion of a new structure nearby.
The Deputy Commissioner confirmed that no casualties were reported in the collapse.
In a timely development, a newly constructed RCC bridge over the Menga River — completed roughly a month earlier — was opened for public use on the same day as the collapse, immediately restoring vehicular movement along the route.