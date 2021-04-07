Arunachal Ministers inaugurate girls hostel & auditorium at Borguli

A CORRESPONDENT



MEBO (PASIGHAT): Minister for Sports & Youths Affairs Mama Natung along with Education Minister Taba Tedir inaugurated the Girls hostel and a school auditorium of Government Higher Secondary School, Borguli respectively here recently. Natung also inaugurated three numbers of type-II quarter and water supply in the school on the day.

Taba Tedir told the gathering that in this 'Year of Education' as announced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the State will witness a sea of changes in the sector across the State. He futher said that once the 'National Education Policy' (NEP) is implemented in the State next year, it will create a strong foundation for the sector. "The NEP will focus to build a strong base from the pre-primary education stage. Stress will be laid on teaching and learning of mother languages and local arts," he added.

The Minister also asked the school authorities for strict monitoring of teachers. He further said that teachers found to be irregular and those using the proxy approach of attendance will be dealt with as per law. Responding to a memorandum submitted by the ZPC and the chool principal of Borguli, Tedir assured to look into the matter. On the need to construct quarters for teachers in the school, Tedir informed that this is a problem in all the government schools in the State. He, however, assured that all the requirements in the Education sector will be initiated in phasewise manner from this year.

Minister Natung appreciated the people of Siang district for community participation in maintaining quality education in the district, and said that 'Team Arunachal' is specifically focused to bring about allround development of the State. Appreciating the quality of girls' hostel, Natung suggested that the DDSE should add the facility of cupboards for each student and also ensure other basic educational needs.

He also informed the gathering that the State government is concerned over the repeated damages of school infrastructure in the district caused by River Siang during the monsoon season. "Therefore, a technical team has been already constituted to make surveys of the flood-prone zones and offer suggestions to deal with the issue. Stating that a State-level committee (SLC) is also looking into the matter to find out a permanent solution," he added that the department may soon receive funds under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.

Natung, who has been spearheading Airgun surrender campaign appealed to the district administration to issue an order to surrender the guns to the Forest department. "It's not too late to preserve our wildlife. We still have the opportunity to save our wildlife animals for our future generations," he said, adding that his department is also working to compensate for the air guns in the form of various schemes.

