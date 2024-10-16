Arunachal MP Nabam Rebia Meets MORTH Director General, Urges Action on NH-415 Road Project

ITANAGAR: Nabam Rebia, a single Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh, met Dharmananda Sarangi, Director General (Road Development), Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH), in New Delhi to discuss the progress of ongoing road projects in the state.

It was mainly the NH-415's Itanagar to Banderdewa section, specifically Package-B (KM 40/430 to KM 51/735) for which Rebia demanded immediate corrective action against the contractor responsible for the delay that featured during the meeting.

Rebia finds reasons to worry due to his visit to the NH-415 project on October 7, 2024. After inspecting the projects, Rebia publicly aired his disappointment citing widespread public discontent.

As he said, "The way this project is being dealt with is alarming. The delay has not only disappointed me but also the public, with social media abuzz with demands for timely completion and proper maintenance of the four-lane road."

Based on what he saw, Rebia had also met with Nani Robin, Chief Engineer (Highway), and asked the department to take stern measures against the contractor so that the project would not face additional delays.

When speaking during his meeting with the MORTH Director General, Rebia said that public patience is wearing thin and immediate action is needed. Sarangi assured the MP that measures would be taken and changes are likely to take place by the last week of November 2024.

Rebia welcomed the response at the same time sought that such a delay should not happen for the proposed Frontier Road Project in Arunachal Pradesh and not only that, also that the infrastructural works taken in Arunachal Pradesh are completed well before deadlines.

People bring more focus to the delayed NH-415 project. Citizens demand improvement in the overall manner in which development is taking place.