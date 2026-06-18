Arunachal: NEEPCO issues monsoon water release advisory for Pare project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) issued a public advisory warning of possible controlled water releases from the Pare Hydro Electric Project reservoir during the monsoon and post-monsoon season.

NEEPCO said persistent rainfall in the Pare River catchment could raise the reservoir level, requiring regulated discharge through the dam's radial gates to maintain safety and ensure uninterrupted power generation. It warned that all gates could be opened in case of flash floods or sudden inflows.

The corporation asked local authorities, PRI members and residents to spread awareness among people living near the reservoir and downstream areas. It advised the public to avoid riverbanks during the monsoon and urged livestock owners to keep animals away from the river to prevent accidents and property loss.

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