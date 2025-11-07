Arunachal: NERIST conference calls for collective action on mental health

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A two-day international conference on mental health and the lived experiences of marginalized communities began at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) on Wednesday, emphasizing the urgent need to treat mental well-being as a collective societal responsibility.

Organized by the Humanities and Social Sciences Department of the institute, the conference titled "Invisible Struggles: Mental Health and the Lived Realities of the Peripheralised" is being held in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the State Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA).

BRIDGE, Kolkata, and Mariwala Health Initiative, Mumbai, are the knowledge partners. The event also marks Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

