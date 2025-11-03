Arunachal: No mercy to corruption, CM Khandu orders probe into land acquisition scam

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reiterated that no form of corruption will be tolerated by the state government and those found guilty will be taken to task as per the rule of the land.

He was referring to the alleged misappropriation of government funds in the land acquisition process on the Lada to Sarli portion of the Frontier Highway.

Speaking at a public function during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Grong Buddha Park in West Kameng district on Saturday, Khandu informed that he came to know of the alleged misappropriation after returning from Delhi and immediately ordered the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the allegations.

"I have also given directions that, based on the preliminary report, all those held responsible for the fiasco be suspended with immediate effect for a free and fair enquiry. Suspension orders will be out in a day or two," he informed.

Khandu lamented that the Frontier Highway was the result of tremendous toil by the state government, which had held a series of meetings with the central government and other stakeholders, but a few individuals were playing spoilsport for their personal gain.

"We have seen similar instances earlier too and are witnesses to the impact such practices have on the project's timely completion. It is unfortunate that now this Frontier Highway project, particularly the Lada to Sarli stretch, will suffer. Enquiries upon enquiries will be conducted, police will investigate and the matter will drag on in the court. This is very unfortunate and condemnable," he said.

Terming it as a 'nonsense act', Khandu assured that those found guilty - be it a government official of any stature or any member of the public - will not be spared.

The Chief Minister lauded the West Kameng administration for completing the land acquisition process for the project in a free, fair and transparent manner without any hurdle. He also thanked the people of the district for cooperating with the administration and expressed hope that other districts through which the highway is passing will take a cue from West Kameng. (ANI)

