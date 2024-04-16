Arunachal: NSCN-KYA Allegedly Coercing Voters in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

ITANAGAR: The NSCN-KYA militant group is gaining momentum in the lead-up to the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, as the state approaches its scheduled elections. Leaflets that are said to depict threats of dire consequences to those who refuse to comply with the demands of the militant group have been spread around villages under Longding Pumao Assembly Constituency. Many residents have reported that their lives and the safety of their families are at stake if they do not vote according to the wishes of the armed militants.

Armed militants linked with the NSCN-KYA have been seen moving around villages like Niuasa, Longkhaw, Mintong, and Longphong under the Longding Pumao assembly constituency. Witnesses have reported instances of intimidation at gunpoint, with the militants coercing them to vote for the National People's Party (NPP) candidate, Thangwang Wangham.

Of interest are reports that individual members or workers of the BJP have been directly warned by these militants to either support the NPP candidate or be ready to pay the price. Such targeted intimidation raises serious concerns about the safety and security of political participants and citizens in the buildup to elections.

The armed militants pose a security threat not only to the democratic principles of fair and free elections but also to the very lives of the electorate. This therefore calls for urgent attention from the authorities to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process.

Within the various information reaching states coming close to the next election, urgent measures must be taken for the quick and adequate response to the reported threats and coercion. Authorities have to take all the necessary measures towards protecting the democratic rights of the people and ensuring the conduct of elections is free from such interference.