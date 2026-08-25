Arunachal News

Arunachal: NSCN(IM) rebel held in Tirap district with pistol, ammo and documents

NSCN (IM) member arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap with a pistol, five live rounds, cash and incriminating documents, police said.
NSCN(IM) rebel arrested
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A member of the NSCN (IM) was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district after a firearm and ammunition were seized from his possession, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the state police held the accused from the New Paniduria area on Sunday, a police statement said.

"Security forces seized a pistol, a magazine, five live rounds, Rs 5,450 in cash and incriminating documents from his possession," it said.

The operation reflects the strong coordination between the Assam Rifles and the police in maintaining peace, security, and stability across the district.

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Tirap District
NSCN(IM) rebel arrested
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