Arunachal: Outdoor Stadium In Tawang Gets FIFA Certification For Football Turf

TAWANG: In a significant achievement, the football turf at the Outdoor Stadium in Jang in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang has unlocked an incredible milestone after being tested and certified to the “FIFA Quality Programme for Football Turf - FIFA Quality” standard by FIFA.

This recognition by world football's topmost governing body will encourage further infrastructural development for football in the region.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to his X handle to express delight on this accomplishment.

The Arunachal CM stated that the certification to Jang's football turf demonstrates the state's effort and dedication towards the growth of football.