Arunachal: Outdoor Stadium In Tawang Gets FIFA Certification For Football Turf

TAWANG: In a significant achievement, the football turf at the Outdoor Stadium in Jang in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang has unlocked an incredible milestone after being tested and certified to the “FIFA Quality Programme for Football Turf - FIFA Quality” standard by FIFA.
This recognition by world football's topmost governing body will encourage further infrastructural development for football in the region.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to his X handle to express delight on this accomplishment.
The Arunachal CM stated that the certification to Jang's football turf demonstrates the state's effort and dedication towards the growth of football.
He added that proper infrastructure will play a beneficial role in honing the skills of young talented footballers and will provide an impetus to the sports culture in the region.
Meanwhile, CM Khandu also informed that the much-anticipated second edition of the Tawang Marathon will be held on October 24, 2024.
He invited adventure-lovers to experience the thrill of racing at 10,000 feet above sea level in arguably one of India's toughest mountain running events.
