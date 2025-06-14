Arunachal: Parnaik advocates tactical foresight and grassroots engagement in defence strategy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Friday called for heightened strategic readiness and deepened community engagement among troops, especially in light of the sensitive border dynamics in the region. Speaking to personnel of the IV Corps at Tezpur in Assam, Parnaik, who is currently on a three-day tour of military establishments across the region, shared his extensive operational expertise, encouraging the troops to remain vigilant, resolute, and forward-thinking in the face of evolving security challenges.

The former Northern Army Commander, who once led the prestigious IV Corps himself, visited key military stations at Rangia, Missamari, Thakubari, and Tezpur, where he held meaningful interactions with officers, jawans, and local military leadership.

Also Read: Arunachal Police Arrest NSCN (K-YA) Operative in Tirap District

Also Watch: