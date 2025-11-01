Arunachal: Pema Khandu leads ‘Run for Unity’ to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday led the ‘Run for Unity’, organized by the state BJP to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

The event highlighted Patel’s pivotal role in national integration and reinforced the message of unity and collective progress.

The unity run began at 6:30 am from the BJP state headquarters at Vivek Vihar and concluded at Indira Gandhi Park. A large number of party workers and supporters took part in the run, reflecting strong public participation in the national integration campaign.

BJP state president Kaling Moyong, Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and several senior leaders joined the Chief Minister in the event. The BJP has been observing the day nationwide with mass participation events to honour Patel’s legacy.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Khandu said it was “always a source of great energy and inspiration to be among our dedicated party karyakartas, united in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat!”

He wrote that he, along with state party president Kaling Moyong, flagged off the run to pay tribute to Patel’s efforts in unifying the country.

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.

“Warm greetings on #RashtriyaEktaDiwas! On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, we pay tribute to the Iron Man of India whose resolute leadership united the nation.” He urged citizens to “reaffirm our commitment to national integrity, unity, and collective progress,” Khandu said in a post on X.

