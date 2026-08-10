Arunachal people exemplary in safeguarding national unity and integrity: Governor K.T. Parnaik

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (retd) on Sunday, emphasising the state’s role as the sentinel of India’s Eastern frontier, said that its people have always demonstrated exemplary patriotism and dedication to safeguarding the country’s national unity and integrity.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who, along with the Governor and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, launched the statewide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, said that the initiative is far more than a flag-hoisting programme.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is a nationwide endeavour to deepen patriotism, strengthen national unity and foster a stronger bond with the values that define India.

On the occasion, the Governor, along with the Chief Minister, handed over the National Flag to youth and joined the participants in singing the National song, Vande Mataram.

Governor Parnaik called upon every citizen to proudly hoist the National Flag and actively participate in the campaign, describing it as a people’s movement that rekindles patriotism and strengthens emotional integration.

He said that as India marches towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, patriotism must be reflected in words as well as in responsible actions, including respect for the Constitution, protection of public property, environmental stewardship, and dedicated service to society and the nation.

The Governor, who recited a poem by him on patriotism of people of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighted the profound significance of the Tiranga, saying that it is the living symbol of India’s unity, sacrifice, aspirations and democratic values.

He noted that the saffron colour represents courage and selfless service, white signifies peace, harmony and truth, green symbolises prosperity and harmony with nature, while the Ashoka Chakra inspires continuous progress guided by justice and righteousness.

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