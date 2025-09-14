Arunachal: Physiotherapists defend right to use ‘Dr’ title, cite global norms

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Physiotherapist Association on Saturday strongly defended the use of the prefix “Dr” by physiotherapists, asserting that no government-recognised body or committee has issued any restriction against the practice.

Addressing a press conference here, the association clarified that the usage of “Dr” with the suffix “PT” is fully recognised by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP), the apex body of the profession in the country.

Representatives of the association emphasised that this practice aligns with international standards where physiotherapists are acknowledged as doctoral-level practitioners in healthcare. “The title is not just a matter of formality; it is vital to uphold our professional identity and to avoid misconceptions regarding our qualifications,” the association stated.

It stressed that recognition of physiotherapists as specialized professionals is essential for patients and the wider public to understand the scope of their expertise. Highlighting their crucial contribution to healthcare delivery, the association said physiotherapists play an indispensable role in patient rehabilitation, recovery, and improving quality of life.

