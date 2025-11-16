Arunachal: PM Modi virtually lays foundation for EMRS in West Siang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a significant push to improve educational access for tribal communities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Kombo in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh through a video conference.

The project, undertaken by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, aims to provide quality education, residential facilities and holistic development opportunities to tribal students across the region, officials from the district said.

State Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the virtual ceremony, and both underlined the transformative role EMRS institutions play in strengthening educational infrastructure in remote, tribal-dominated areas.

They noted that the Kombo EMRS would serve students from multiple villages in West Siang, offering them a modern learning environment with updated academic and residential amenities.

Officials said the school is expected to create new avenues for academic growth, skill development and overall empowerment of tribal youth, thereby contributing to long-term socio-economic progress in the district.

