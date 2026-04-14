Arunachal Police Arrest Assam Man for Duping People With Fake Pharmacy and Business Licence Promises

Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a 33-year-old man from Assam's North Lakhimpur district for allegedly duping multiple people by promising to facilitate pharmacy and business licences in exchange for money.
The accused, Debojit Sharma, a resident of Bihpuria, was apprehended on April 10 from Pithaguri in Mazgaon following more than a year of sustained surveillance, SP Nyelam Nega confirmed.
Sharma had been on the run since 2023 after allegedly cheating several individuals in Doimukh and Naharlagun by collecting money under the pretext of arranging pharmacy licences and other business documentation.
Multiple cases are pending against him at different police stations within the Itanagar Capital Region, including at Naharlagun and Yupia.
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Following his arrest, Sharma was produced before a court in Naharlagun, which remanded him to judicial custody.
A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station under Section 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to aggravated cheating.
SP Nyelam Nega urged the public to exercise caution and verify credentials thoroughly before engaging in any licence-related transactions, warning that such fraudsters often operate by exploiting people's trust in official processes.