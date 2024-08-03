Arunachal Police Arrest Three Myanmarese Nationals for Illegal Entry and Arms Possession

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh police apprehended three Myanmarese nationals for illegally crossing into Indian territory through Lohit district on Aug 3 The arrest occurred in Wakro circle of Kathan village. This led to their immediate transfer to local police station in Wakro.

The case identified as WKR PS C/No. 09/24 involves multiple violations under Foreigner Act Passport (Entry into India) Act and Arms Act This legal action was initiated following written complaint from Inspector Jano Aran submitted at 6:30 pm on August 2 The complaint stated that around 1 am that same day Kathan Police outpost team apprehended three individuals.

The arrested individuals were identified as Adeh Sadi Lisu 25 son of late Wacheyo Lisu Akhi Yoha Lisu 22 son of late Aderam Lisu and Ngwaphata Lisu 20 son of late Ngwayo Lisu All three are residents of Sago village in Putao district of Myanmar.

Sources indicate that youth of Kathan village initially identified and captured trio They were found in possession of two rifles and ammunition Villagers subsequently handed them over to Wakro police station.

During arrest police seized range of items from suspects. This included locally made 5.56 mm long barrel firearm, locally made 7.62 mm long barrel firearm 26 live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, 22 empty cartridges of 5.56 mm ammunition six refilled 7.62 mm live rounds, one empty cartridge Itel S23+ Android mobile phone, 10 Yuan in Chinese currency and Rs 1000 in cash.

Following thorough joint interrogation conducted by Lohit Police led by Senior Superintendent of Police T Amo, along with sister agencies. Suspects admitted to being Burmese nationals. However, they failed to produce valid documents, such as passports or arm licenses.

Seized items were formally documented in presence of witnesses. This ensured transparency in procedure. The case has now been assigned to Sub-Inspector P. Tayeng for further investigation. The ongoing interrogations involve coordination with other security agencies which aims to gather more details and understand broader context of illegal entry and arms possession.

This incident highlights vigilant efforts of local police and community in maintaining security. It addresses illegal activities in border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.