Arunachal Pradesh: 14 candidates to vie for two Lok Sabha seats, 169 for assembly

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: As many as 14 candidates remained in the fray for the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, which is going to simultaneous polls in the first phase on April 19. Eight candidates will contest in the Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency from where union Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Nabam Tuki are trying their luck in the battle of ballots.

For the two Lok Sabha seats there are two BJP candidates, Congress (2), one each of Gana Suraksha Party and Arunachal Democratic Party besides eight independents. The total number of candidates contesting in the Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency are six after the nomination of Techi Rana, an independent candidate was found invalid during scrutiny on Thursday, election office sources informed here on Friday. A total of 169 candidates will contest for the 60 assembly seats in the northeastern state.

The number of valid nominations for the assembly elections includes BJP (59), Congress (23), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-16, National People’s Party (NPP)-23, Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJSP)-1, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA)-13, Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) 4, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) 1, and 29 independents.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: BJP to bank on star-studded election campaign (sentinelassam.com)