Arunachal Pradesh: 97 different avian species sighted during bird count

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A total of 97 different bird species were sighted during the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), or the Birding Festival of India, conducted at Kamle and Lower Subansiri districts of Arunachal Pradesh recently. The bird species included the Himalayan Bluetail, Hen Harrier, Himalayan Buzzard Speckled Piculet, Silver-eared Mesia, Nepal Fulvetta, Fire-breasted Flower Pecker, and Orange-bellied Leafbird, among others.

The Great Backyard Bird Count was conducted across the country from February 16 to 19.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the GBBC began at Hakhe Tari, also known as the Valley of Flowers, and was jointly monitored by members of the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club and Ziro Birding Club.

