Arunachal Pradesh: AAPLU members to work for the labour community

Nirjuli: All Arunachal Pradesh Labour's Union (AAPLU) declared that they would work for the cause of the labour community for its welfare and benefits. The union flag of AAPLU was unfurled on the occasion of its 8th foundation day at its headquarter on December 21. The president of AAPLU, Dana Tadu unfurled the flag.



President Tadu said that the motto of AAPLU is to work for the development of the labour community. They also said that the union would also work for the welfare of the members who are working very hard for building infrastructure and other important projects and schemes in various departments of government and private sectors.

Tadu further said that the labour community of the country have been working for the nation with much dedication. He said that the labour force is a part of the nation. It is important and needed to look forward to the wellbeing of its members.

The union is in favour of implementing labour related benefits for the welfare of the workforce of Arunachal Pradesh, who are actually the builder of state, region and also, the country, said Tadu.

On the occasion of the 8th foundation day of the union, the other members of AAPLU also spoke on how they will rededicate themselves for the welfare of the labour force and development of state and country.

Earlier in November, AAPLU appealed the Arunachal government in general and Transport department, in particular, to complete the drainage system of the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) before the start of the next monsoon season.





