Arunachal Pradesh: Aaranyak provides essential field gear to CSMT at Pasighat

Guwahati: In an effort towards bolstering the efforts of the Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team (CSMT) in Pasighat, Aaranyak provided essential field gear to the team at an event organized at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. The distributed field gear included 43 raincoats, 43 winter wear sets and 43 pairs of field boots, all aimed at ensuring that team members are well-equipped to perform their duties regardless of weather conditions. The event was graced by the local MLA Oken Tayeng, who lauded Aaranyak ongoing commitment to conservation of wildlife conservation. In his address, the MLA expressed his gratitude to Aaranyak for their support and emphasized the importance of the CSMT’s role in safeguarding the sanctuary. He urged the team to continue their diligent efforts in preventing wildlife crime and thereby help preserve the regions rich biodiversity. CSMT Chairperson Maksam Tayeng and Secretary Oki Modi also expressed their gratitude to Aaranyak for the valuable contribution. They acknowledged that the provided field gear would greatly enhance their operational efficiency and morale especially during adverse weather conditions.

Aaranyak was represented in the event by Senior Manger Jimmy Borah and Senior Project Officer Ivy Farheen Hussain, who reiterated the organizations commitment to support community-based conservation initiatives. They highlighted the importance of equipping frontline conservation workers with the necessary tools to combat wildlife crime effectively.

This event has marked another milestone in Aaranyak’s ongoing efforts to foster collaboration and support for local conservation teams, ensuring that the natural heritage of the D’Ering Wildlife Sanctuary is preserved for future generations. A Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, recognized by the DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, registered under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860 with registration number 3096 of 1989-90. CSMT comprises local community members who take on the responsibility of safeguarding their own community from wildlife crimes. By involving the community directly in surveillance and monitoring efforts, CSMTs empower locals to protect their natural resources, promote conservation, and deter illegal activities such as poaching and habitat destruction. This community-centric approach not only enhances the effectiveness of wildlife protection but also fosters a sense of ownership and pride among the community members in preserving their environment, stated a press release.

