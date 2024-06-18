Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Cash for Job Scam update by Techi Rana team

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Members of Team Techi Rana, a group supporting MP candidate Techi Rana for the Arunachal West constituency, provided an update today on the “APPSC Cash for Job Scam” at a press conference.

Speaking at the Press Club on Monday, K. Marde, a team member, informed that the group has been actively following the APPSC Cash for Job scam issue. They visited the concerned office to obtain updates.

During their inquiry, they learned that an official inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the allegations against former APPSC Deputy Secretary and Deputy Controller of Examinations, Taket Jerang, for his involvement in the APPSC paper leak scam.

This committee is led by Senior IAS Officer Ankur Garg, with IAS Officer Dr. Sonal Swaroop appointed as the Presenting Officer.

Marde further informed that the Commission has assured the release of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on its website and the creation of a Grievance Cell to address related concerns. However, Marde noted that the CBI office was closed during their visit, and they could not get an update on the ongoing investigation. He emphasized that their team is not following the case as a PAJSC but as Team Techi Rana.

Regarding the election process, Techi Rana highlighted the need for political will and reform, which motivated them to enter the political arena. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their support and financial contributions during the election.

”We are deeply touched by the generosity of the people of Arunachal who came forward to support me,” Rana said. He also mentioned that the team would tally the total amount received and calculate the remaining funds, which will be donated to a non-governmental organization or used for a good cause.

