Arunachal Pradesh: APSCPCR bats for setting up child help desk at railway station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Ratan Anya has asked the Naharlagun railway station authorities to open a 24X7 Child Help Desk (CHD) in the station to ensure care and protection of children.

Anya on Friday convened a meeting with Railway Police Force (RPF) and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Capital and Papumpare districts, in the wake of recent incident of kidnapping and child abuse at the railway station. Speaking on the occasion, the chairperson said that as per the latest guidelines of the Mission Vatsalya issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and also the revised Standard Operating Provisions (SOP) of the Indian Railways, it is necessary to have a 24x7 operating Child Help Desk (CHD) in the railway station. It is informed that the Naharlagun Railway station does not have any CHD till date.

The Commission also discussed at length many issues related to children, role and responsibility of stakeholders and steps to be collectively initiated for the safety of children and minors in contact with the railways and to avoid any future incidents. The chairperson informed that the Commission will address the issues to the government and would take up with the WCD department for early establishment of a 24x7 operational CHD at the railway station and also at ISBT Lekhi.

The Commission also requested the home department of the state to take necessary steps for establishment of the General Railway Police (GRP) to deal with the issues of crime within the railway station and ensure safe travel for all the passengers.