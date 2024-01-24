Arunachal Pradesh: APSCPCR conducts awareness programme on child rights

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) on Tuesday conducted an awareness programme on child rights at Damsite government upper primary school. APSCPCR member Ngurang Achung emphasised the need to conduct such programmes in schools as children are the most vulnerable section. He also highlighted the powers and functions of the commission. APSCPCR official Lakpha Pansa spoke on ‘good touch, bad touch’ and stranger danger. APSCPCR member Miti Libang also spoke on the occasion.

Interacting with the commission members, students and staffers of the school highlighted the lack of basic facilities in the school, which the commission assured to take up with appropriate authorities.