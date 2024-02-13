Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal CM Initiates ‘One Circle, One Product’ Drive, Boosts Agricultural Growth

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: To boost agricultural development and empower local farmers, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu recently launched ‘One Circle, One Product Initiative’ in four revenue circles in West Siang district of Arunachal. At the onset of the opening ceremony essential sprayers were distributed to four thousand progressive farmers in Kamba, Yomcha, Darak and Liromoba communities. Each one was distributed with a specific focus crop - potatoes , turmeric, peanuts and barley, and ginger respectively.

In coherance the national strategy for economic stimulation and self-.reliance, CM Khandu stressed that the strategy is aligned with the Centre’s ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) policy. The primary objectives of this program are to promote agricultural innovation, integrate modern technologies and improve trade linkages to ensure better remuneration for their products and increase farmers’ incomes.

The 'One Circle, One Product' scheme not only facilitates agricultural modernization but is in line with wider ODOP program spearheaded by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The programme facilitates in meeting the uniqueness from showcasing and promoting each region, and showcasing the diversity and cultural significance of the entire country.

The concerned effort promotes thre economic growth of the region. It also serves as a catalyst for social empowerment, especially for the benefit of rural women, artisans and self-help groups. By showcasing and highlighting the traditional crafts alongwith handicrafts and agricultural products the program preserves a rich cultural heritage.

This initiative rightly boosts the economy and helps in market linkage and promotes the livelihood of the community. The Arunachal Pradesh's 'One Circle, One Product' initiative successfully stands as an era of agricultural revival for the generation . It is a symbol of concerted and efficient efforts towards sustainable development and rural empowerment with inclusive growth with innovation, tradition and government support.