Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker urges BRO to expedite double-lane highway in Shi-Yomi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker P.D. Sona on Saturday urged the Border Roads Organization to expedite the double-lane work in the Shi-Yomi district.

Sona made the request during his meeting with DGBR Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan at his residential office in Mechukha, where the latter, accompanied by chief engineer BRAHMANK A.K. Mishra, called on him.

Expressing serious concern over the inordinate delay in the double-laning work in Shi-Yomi, particularly between the Tato to Mechukha stretch, the Speaker informed the DGBR that driving along the said stretch of road is a nightmare for everyone due to the horrible condition of the road.

He mentioned that due to the bad road condition, tourists are unwilling to come to Mechukha, and the need of the hour is to immediately improve the existing road and expedite the double-lane work.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the poor road condition, DGBR assured to improve the same. He stated that Mechukha, being a very important destination for civilians as well as defense, needs serious attention, and BRO won't rest until the road construction work is finished.

"We will construct not only a good road but also an aesthetically pleasing one for the commuters," he assured. The DGBR also informed that the Pene-Tato double-lane road will start in May next, as the survey work is already finished.

