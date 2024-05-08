Arunachal Pradesh: Bid to promote honey bee farming in border areas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In a key initiative to promote honey bee farming in the border areas, the Arunachal Pradesh sericulture department has joined hands with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), to encourage the border people take up beekeeping as an additional source of their livelihood.

In this regard, the department in collaboration with the ITBP launched a three-day honey bee keeping training programme at the ITBP’s North East Frontier Headquarters, Khating Hill here on Monday.

Sericulture Director Barnali Sur, who along with Deputy Director Opung Jamoh and another officer is conducting the training, handed over five beekeeping boxes and one bee colony to the ITBP personnel.

ITBP DIGs S C Mamgain and Shendil Kumar and Second-in-Command Vipin Mishra were present on the occasion, an official communiqué informed here on Tuesday.

