Arunachal Pradesh: Biyuram Waghe calls on C. R. Patil, discuss flood situation in state

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Water Resources Development Minister Biyuram Waghe called on union Jal Shakti minister C. R. Patil at New Delhi on Monday and discussed about the flood situation which caused large-scale devastation in the state.

Waghe, who is also the president of state BJP unit, during the meeting with the minister, highlighted various developmental activities and its achievement in the state, a party release informed here on Tuesday.

Waghe said that it was a wonderful experience to reconnect with Patil and other senior officials who have served as deputy commissioners and in other capacities in the state.

“Patil’s continued dedication and insights are invaluable to our progress,” the minister added. Patil assured his full support for both the development and ongoing activities in the northeastern state.

