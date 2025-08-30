Arunachal Pradesh: Body of missing class 8 student found in school compound

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Police have recovered the body of a student, missing from his hostel, in Arunachal Pradesh's Kra Daadi district, an officer said on Friday.

Fifteen-year-old Taku Kania, a class 8 student of a private school in Palin, went missing on Thursday afternoon, Kra Daadi, Superintendent of Police Sepraj Perme said.

He said the school's principal had filed a missing report at the Palin police station. Later, police and school authorities launched a manhunt for the missing student, but he could not be traced.

At around 6 am on Friday, police received a call from school authorities informing them about the recovery of the body of the missing student from the school compound, the SP said.

The boy's body was found behind the hostel kitchen near a power transformer. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of electrocution, the SP said, adding that an inquest and post-mortem have been done.

Police said the student must have been stressed as they were writing their exams and must have wandered and come into contact with a live wire.

The SP said the body has been handed over to the family for last rites.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Palin police station, and the investigation in the case is going on, Perme added.

