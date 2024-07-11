Arunachal Pradesh: Changlang district administration issues ‘anti-ragging’ rules

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: Following an unfortunate incident of bullying & ragging at a school in Changlang district that recently ‘rocked’ the state, the Changlang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh came with a rapid response by initiating stern “corrective” measures in place.

The development was made possible, thanks to swift & sharp reactions shown by the Singpho Women Organization and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (Central Executive Committee). The outcome came in the backdrop of a team of SWO, India visited the school (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bordumsa in Changlang district) that hogged the headlines for wrong reasons.

The team led by SWO president Pisilu Singpho and comprising SWO secretary general-cum-APWWS CEC advisor Pinna Kitnal M Singpho & APWWS Miao unit president Nitu Singpho, during its visit to the school post the incident of ragging, interacted with the JNV, Bordumsa Principal and enquired about the ‘regrettable’ episode.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Changlang Deputy Commissioner, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling, extended heartfelt gratitude to the DC for implementing anti-ragging measures.

“The prompt action and the release of the anti-ragging guidelines by the district administration, a first of its kind in the state, will set a precedent for other districts to follow. We congratulate you on this significant achievement,” the society said. “Your proactive approach through the district administration has greatly motivated the women NGOs who work tirelessly and voluntarily for the betterment of our society. The quick response to the concerns raised by the Singpho Women Organisation and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (Central Executive Committee) led by our advisor, Pinna K M Singpho, is truly commendable,” it added.

