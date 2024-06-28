Arunachal Pradesh: Chowna Mein reviews status of activities under 100-day action plan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reviewed the status of the activities under the 100-day action plan, as discussed in the last Cabinet meeting, with senior officers of the finance, planning and investment departments.

Mein highlighted the department's commitment to strengthening transparency and efficiency by striving for 100% digitization of all 34 treasuries and sub-treasuries in the state.

The implementation of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) within 75 days was also a focal point of the review. Mein also evaluated the progress of the Centralized Golden Repository of Citizen Data, an initiative by the Department of IT and Communication aimed at streamlining the 100% Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) process for all beneficiaries.

This repository is expected to be accessible to all implementing agencies by next month. "I have instructed the department to expedite this action plan as decided in the first Cabinet meeting within the stipulated timeline," Mein said in a social media post.

