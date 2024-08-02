Arunachal Pradesh: Civil Aviation Minister takes stock of new terminal building of Donyi Polo Airport

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja visited the Donyi Polo Airport, at Hollongi, to review the status of under construction permanent Terminal Building and ATC Tower, completion of which is inordinately delayed, official sources said.

The airport has been operating with the temporary Terminal Building with limited amenities and a mobile ATC since its commissioning on 19 November, 2022.

During the visit, the Minister assessed the progress of the construction works, emphasizing the importance of timely completion to meet the growing passenger demand in the region. The new terminal is expected to significantly boost the airport's ability to handle more passengers from 200 to 400, reflecting the region's increasing connectivity needs.

The Airport Director (AAI) P. Narendra briefed the minister about the progress of works during a meeting, after the inspection.

After review, the minister asked the Airport Director to expedite the works and ensure completion of the permanent Terminal Building and ATC Tower within the month of October to make them operational by December next.

He also asked the Director to complete the construction of a barrack for accommodation of the airport security personnel within one year so that CISF jawans can be posted for airport security duty in place of the existing interim arrangement of State Police.

The Director informed that more than 1.5 lakh passengers availed the airport in last one year. He also said that considering increasing passenger and pursuance of Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the Donyi Polo Airport is operating 7 days a week from today, with Indigo now operating everyday flight on Itanagar-Kolkata route.

He further informed that Itanagar-Guwahati flight service will also resume very soon.

Considering the rush of passengers, the Airport Director appealed for a separate police outpost for the airport. The minister appreciated the demand and assured to take up this matter with the concerned department, an official communiqué informed.

